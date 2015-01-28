FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Agricole agrees to buy 10 percent of French gas grid TIGF
January 28, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Credit Agricole agrees to buy 10 percent of French gas grid TIGF

MILAN (Reuters) - The shareholders of French gas transport and storage company TIGF said on Wednesday they had agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in the business to Credit Agricole Assurances for more than 180 million euros.

Italian grid operator Snam (SRG.MI), Singapore sovereign fund GIC and France’s EDF (EDF.PA) said in a joint statement at the end of the operation they would hold stakes in TIGF of 40.5 percent, 31.5 percent and 18 percent respectively.

The deal is expected to complete in the first quarter of the year.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

