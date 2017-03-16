FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 5 months ago

Japan agrees with U.S. that North Korea's weapons 'not permissible'

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida before their meeting at the foreign ministry's Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2017.Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he agreed with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs were not permissible.

Tillerson, a former oil executive, arrived in Japan late on Wednesday on his first trip to Asia and will also visit South Korea and China.

Tillerson told a news conference with Kishida that they had affirmed a "strong and enduring" friendship between their countries, and U.S. commitment to Japan remained unwavering.

Reporting by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

