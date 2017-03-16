Japan agrees with U.S. that North Korea's weapons 'not permissible'

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he agreed with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs were not permissible.

Tillerson, a former oil executive, arrived in Japan late on Wednesday on his first trip to Asia and will also visit South Korea and China.

Tillerson told a news conference with Kishida that they had affirmed a "strong and enduring" friendship between their countries, and U.S. commitment to Japan remained unwavering.