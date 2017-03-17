FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Policy of 'strategic patience' with North Korea over: Tillerson
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 17, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 5 months ago

Policy of 'strategic patience' with North Korea over: Tillerson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A policy of strategic patience with North Korea has ended, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in South Korea on Friday, adding that a "comprehensive set of capabilities" was being developed to deal with the isolated country.

South Korea and the United States share the goal of the complete denuclearization of North Korea, South Korean Foreign Minster Yun Byung-se told a joint news conference with the visiting U.S. secretary of state.

Yun also said a U.S. anti-missile system that South Korea is deploying is only intended to defend against North Korea, not any other country.

China is vehemently opposed to South Korea's agreement with the advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, saying it undermines its security.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.