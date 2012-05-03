FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tilly's IPO exceeds expectations: underwriter
#Deals
May 3, 2012 / 11:57 PM / in 5 years

Tilly's IPO exceeds expectations: underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Tilly’s Inc (TLYS.N) priced 8 million shares at $15.5 during its initial public offering on Thursday, above its expected price range, according to an underwriter.

The Irvine, California-based company had planned to price shares between $11.5 and $13.5.

Tilly’s will sell 7.6 million shares, while existing stockholders will sell 400,000 shares. Proceeds will be used to pay current shareholders of World of Jeans & Tops through which Tilly’s sells its merchandise.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Gary Hill

