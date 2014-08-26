FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada to study Burger King-Tim Hortons deal for net benefit
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 26, 2014 / 3:39 PM / 3 years ago

Canada to study Burger King-Tim Hortons deal for net benefit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada will evaluate Burger King Worldwide Inc’s BKW.N proposed C$12.64 billion ($11.5 billion) bid for Tim Hortons Inc THI.TO to determine whether it would provide a net benefit to the country, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.

He said Industry Canada would evaluate the deal. All such transactions above C$354 million are automatically reviewed by the federal government.

Oliver declined to comment on the merits of the deal but noted the Conservative government had cut corporate taxes since it came to power in 2006 in a bid to spur economic growth.

The two retailers plan to domicile the combined company in Canada, taking advantage of a lower corporate tax rate and more favorable tax treatment of overseas earnings. Such deals are known as tax inversions.

”Canada has moved to a highly competitive tax regime,“ Oliver told reporters after a meeting with technology executives. ”We moved corporate taxes since we’ve been in office from 20 percent to 15 percent and 11 percent for small companies.

“We believe this has been a constructive move that is designed to retain capital in this country, which results in more business expansion and more employment.”

(1 US dollar = 1.0955 Canadian dollar)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Writing by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.