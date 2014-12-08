FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tim Hortons CEO gets million dollar bonus after Burger King deal
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 8, 2014 / 11:15 PM / 3 years ago

Tim Hortons CEO gets million dollar bonus after Burger King deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Tim Hortons coffee cup is seen on the ground outside a shop near Times Square in New York August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TORONTO (Reuters) - Tim Hortons Inc’s THI.TO chief executive will get a C$1 million ($871,460) bonus following the C$12.64 billion takeover deal by Burger King Worldwide BKW.N, the Canadian coffee and donut chain said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Burger King agreed to buy the Canadian company in August in a transaction that will create the world’s third-largest fast-food restaurant group. The Canadian government approved the takeover, which will create a new company based north of the border, last week.

The company said the discretionary bonus for Chief Executive Officer Marc Caira was awarded due to a substantially increased workload as a result of the merger deal and strong quarterly results that beat market expectations.

After a transition period, Caira will cede his CEO position to Burger King’s Chief Executive Daniel Schwartz, who will run the combined company.

Cynthia Devine, the company’s chief financial officer, was awarded a C$500,000 bonus and Frank Iacobucci, the board’s lead director was also awarded a special C$100,000 recognition bonus.

Tim Hortons said the rewards were within the range of market data for bonuses in similar circumstances.

Last year, Caira’s total compensation was C$3.4 million, including a base salary of C$451,494.

($1 = 1.1475 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.