A Burger King burger is seen in this picture illustration taken at the fast food restaurant chain's branch in Hanau, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it has approved Burger King Worldwide Inc’s BKW.N acquisition of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons Inc THI.TO.

The competition watchdog said it issued a “no action letter” after concluding that the deal is unlikely to substantially lessen competition. It noted that the deal is subject to other regulatory approvals.