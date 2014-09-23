FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burger King, Tim Hortons new tax rules won't affect merger
September 23, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Burger King, Tim Hortons new tax rules won't affect merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Burger King Worldwide BKW.N and Tim Hortons Inc THI.TO on Tuesday said their $11.5 billion merger is “moving forward as planned,” as new Treasury Department rules on corporate tax inversions take effect.

“This deal has always been driven by long-term growth and not by tax benefits,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Fast-food burger chain Burger King is in the midst of inverting to Canada in a deal with coffee and doughnut seller Tim Hortons.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

