FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tim Hortons reports strong third quarter same-store sales growth so far
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 15, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Tim Hortons reports strong third quarter same-store sales growth so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Tim Hortons coffee cup is seen on the ground outside a shop near Times Square in New York August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc THI.TO on Monday reported strong same-store sales growth in both the United States and Canada for the third quarter to date.

For the nine weeks ended Aug. 31, the company, which is being acquired by U.S. fast-food chain Burger King Worldwide BKW.N, said sales at its Canadian stores that have been open for at least 13 months rose 3.6 percent. On the same basis, sales at U.S. stores increased 7 percent.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.