Tim Hortons reports strong third quarter same-store sales growth so far

A Tim Hortons coffee cup is seen on the ground outside a shop near Times Square in New York August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc THI.TO on Monday reported strong same-store sales growth in both the United States and Canada for the third quarter to date.

For the nine weeks ended Aug. 31, the company, which is being acquired by U.S. fast-food chain Burger King Worldwide BKW.N, said sales at its Canadian stores that have been open for at least 13 months rose 3.6 percent. On the same basis, sales at U.S. stores increased 7 percent.