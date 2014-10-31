FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oi, America Movil, Telefonica to bid for Brazil's TIM: sources
#Deals
October 31, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Oi, America Movil, Telefonica to bid for Brazil's TIM: sources

Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Danilo Masoni

1 Min Read

The logo of America Movil is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

SAO PAULO/MILAN (Reuters) - Brazil’s Grupo Oi SA, Mexico’s America Movil SAB and Spain’s Telefonica SA agreed to place a joint bid worth around 32 billion reais ($13 billion) for control of TIM Participações SA (TIMP3.SA), Brazil’s No. 2 wireless carrier, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

While the accord is not yet finalized, the companies agreed to present a single offer to Telecom Italia SpA (TLIT.MI), which owns about 67 percent of TIM Participações, said the first source, who requested anonymity since the deal is in the works.

A bid could be presented within two weeks, both sources added. The first source said Oi, America Movil and Telefonica hope their bid will not meet too much resistance from antitrust and industry watchdogs in Brazil.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
