SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT4.SA) said investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual (BPAC3.SA) has not reached out to make a joint bid for TIM Participacoes SA (TIMP3.SA) and is instead focusing on integrating GVT SA, the Brazilian telecommunications company it recently bought, Chief Executive Officer Antonio Carlos Valente said on Tuesday.

