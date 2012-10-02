TIM Brasil shares fall on report of regulatory investigation

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares of TIM Participações (TIMP3.SA), Brazil’s second-largest wireless phone company, fell as much as 10 percent in early Tuesday trading after a report on news magazine Veja’s website that the company was under investigation by regulators.

Veja reported that TIM, the Brazilian affiliate of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), was under investigation by the Brazilian securities regulator CVM and its counterpart the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States, where TIM’s American depositary receipts (TSU.N) are listed.

Traders cited the report of an investigation into TIM’s accounting practices to explain the sharp opening drop for TIM’s Brazilian shares, which later reduced losses to 3.7 percent.

A TIM spokeswoman said the company had no immediate comment on the report. The CVM’s press office declined to comment on the report by telephone.