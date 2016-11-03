Time Inc beats on profit, puts major restructuring on hold

(Reuters) - Time Inc (TIME.N), the publisher of People and Fortune magazines, posted a slightly higher-than-expected adjusted profit and said it plans to hold back on any major restructuring, even as its peers shrink their businesses.

Shares of the company, which reported strong growth in ad revenue, rose as much as 6.77 percent to $13.40 in morning trading on Thursday.

To tackle plummeting print business and circulation revenues, companies such as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times are restructuring their businesses.

The Wall Street Journal has started laying off employees and reducing the number of sections in the newspaper, while the New York Times said in April it would shut some of its Paris operations.

However, Time Inc, which went through a number of top-level management changes in the past few months and has cut some jobs, said there were no plans for a "bigger type restructuring" for now.

Time Inc's digital advertising revenues increased 63.3 percent to $129 million as its acquisitions, especially that of advertising company Viant, showed results.

The company, like other publishers, has been hit by weak print advertising sales due to declining demand as advertisers shift spending from print to other media.

Time Inc's print ad revenue, which accounts for more than two-thirds of its total ad sales, fell about 10 percent, while its circulation revenue fell 14.6 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, the New York-based publisher earned 31 cents per share, slightly beating the average analyst estimate of 30 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss narrowed to $112 million, or $1.13 per share, in the quarter, from $913 million, or $8.30 per share, a year earlier.

Time Inc's total revenue fell nearly 3 percent to $750 million, missing the average analysts' estimate of $770.6 million.

The company said it now expected full-year revenue in the range of negative 1 percent to flat, lower than the forecast in the prior quarter of flat to positive 1.5 percent.