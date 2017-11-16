FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meredith, Time Inc restart deal talks with Koch brothers' support: NYT
November 16, 2017 / 4:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Meredith, Time Inc restart deal talks with Koch brothers' support: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Time Inc is in talks with Meredith Corp again to sell itself in a potential deal backed by billionaire brothers Charles Koch and David Koch, the New York Times reported.

Businessman David Koch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The new round of negotiations, helped by the surprise entry of the Kochs, could lead to a quick deal, the paper said.

The Koch brothers have tentatively agreed to support Meredith's offer by investing more than $500 million, the paper said, citing people involved in the matter. nyti.ms/2jtX3LG

The companies and Koch brothers were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Deal talks between Time, the publisher of Time and People magazines, and Meredith, the publisher of Better Homes & Gardens and Family Circle magazines, had collapsed in April.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

