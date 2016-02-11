Time Inc profit falls short of estimates, to buy owner of MySpace

(Reuters) - Magazine publisher Time Inc (TIME.N) reported a bigger-than expected drop in fourth-quarter profit, hobbled by a strong dollar and a drop in income from print ads, and said ad revenue would likely be flat or fall in the current quarter.

The company, whose shares were down 7.8 percent at midday, said it would buy advertising company Viant as it seeks to boost revenue from its digital properties.

Viant’s technology helps advertisers target individuals and customize marketing messages. The company also owns MySpace, the pioneer social networking site that was once owned by News Corp.

“This acquisition is game changing for us,” Time Chief Executive Joe Ripp said in a statement.

Time, whose stable includes Sports Illustrated, People, Fortune and Time magazine, said Viant is expected to add about $100 million to its digital advertising revenue this year.

The company said its U.S. beauty, fashion, retail and financial magazines had all experienced a drop in ad sales.

Like its competitors, Time Inc has been hit a fall in print readership as more people go online for news and information.

The publisher reported better-than-expected revenue as income from digital advertising revenue increased. The decline in revenue from print advertising also slowed.

Revenue reported under the company’s print and other advertising segment fell 6.6 percent to $382 million. In the previous four quarters, Time reported double-digit declines.

In contrast, digital advertising revenue jumped 17.2 percent to $102 million.

Time, which was spun off from media company Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) in 2014, said its net income fell to $17 million, or 15 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31. Earnings were also hurt by a $169 million restructuring charge.

The charge mainly related to job cuts and real estate consolidations, including Time Inc’s shift from the Time & Life Building in New York - its headquarters since 1959 - to Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan.

Excluding items, Time earned 58 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue fell 2 percent to $877 million but beat the average estimate of $872.1 million.

Time forecast revenue growth of between 1 percent and 5 percent for 2016, which would work out to $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Analysts on average expected revenue of $2.99 billion.

Time’s shares, which closed at $13.57 on Wednesday, have lost about half their value in the past 12 months.