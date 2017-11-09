FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 11:20 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Time Inc misses revenue estimates as print ads decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Magazine publisher Time Inc’s (TIME.N) revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts for the third quarter, as an uptick in online advertising failed to offset a decline in print ads.

FILE PHOTO - A supporter holds up a copy of Time Magazine with the cover headline "How Trump Won" during Trump's speech at a veteran's rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The New York-based publisher of Time, Sports Illustrated and People magazines said on Thursday its total advertising revenue fell 11.5 percent to $369 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, led by a 17.7 percent decline in print advertising revenue.

Digital advertising revenue rose 2.3 percent to $132 million.

The results come weeks after Time said it was looking to sell assets that represented about $488 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30 amid a prolonged decline in its mainstay print business. The assets include Time Inc UK and a majority stake in the Essence magazine.

Time’s third-quarter revenue slipped 9.5 percent to $679 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $693.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Time Inc was $13 million or 14 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $112 million or $1.13 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Time earned 36 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 29 cents.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph 4 to say assets represent $488 million of revenue for a 12-month period; assets not worth $488 million)

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
