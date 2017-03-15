FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
AT&T's $85.4 billion deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
March 15, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

AT&T's $85.4 billion deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up

Anjali Athavaley

2 Min Read

An AT&T sign is seen outside a branch in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, U.S., October 24, 2016.Jim Young

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.

The merger was widely expected to be cleared in Europe but still requires approval from the U.S. Department of Justice. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, AT&T said.

During his election campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump had said that he opposed the merger, and in January, a transition official told Reuters that Trump was still against the deal.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission does not expect to review the deal, a spokesman for the agency said last month.

The Justice Department, which is reviewing documents submitted on the proposed merger, has to prove a proposed deal harms competition in order to block it.

"I think what everybody is waiting for is (to see) whoever will become head of the anti-trust division of the Department of Justice," said Roger Entner, an analyst at Recon Analytics.

AT&T shares rose 0.3 percent to $42.21 in morning trading.

Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Nick Zieminski

