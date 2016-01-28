FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time Warner Cable's revenue, profit beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 28, 2016 / 11:20 AM / in 2 years

Time Warner Cable's revenue, profit beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Time Warner Cable sign and logo are seen on the back of a Time Warner Cable service truck in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc, which is being bought by Charter Communications Inc, reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter as it added more residential video customers.

Time Warner Cable said it added 54,000 residential video customers in the quarter, in line with estimates at FactSet StreetAccount.

High-speed data subscribers’ additions rose 21 percent to 281,000 from the third quarter.

The numbers are in contrast to the trends in the preceding quarter, when cable companies grappled with declining subscriber numbers as viewers shifted to cheaper and more flexible streaming services offered by Netflix Inc and others.

Time Warner Cable said revenue rose 4.9 percent to $6.07 billion in the fourth quarter, from $5.79 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $486 million, or $1.70 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $554 million, or $1.95 per share.

On an adjusted basis, Time Warner earned $1.80 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.78 on revenue of $6.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.