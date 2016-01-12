FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn says he does not have any position in Time Warner
#Business News
January 12, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

Icahn says he does not have any position in Time Warner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Tuesday he did own any stake in media company Time Warner Inc.

“I have no position in Time Warner. No options, no forwards, no stock,” Icahn said when reached by phone.

Reuters and the New York Post reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources, that Icahn was building an equity stake in Time Warner.

Icahn waged an unsuccessful break-up campaign against Time Warner in 2006, when current Chief Executive Jeffrey Bewkes was the No. 2 executive at the company. In 2014, Time Warner snubbed a takeover offer from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc that valued it at $85 per share. Time Warner shares ended trading on Tuesday at $71.09, up 2.1 percent.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
