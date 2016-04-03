FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner could return 25 percent in next year: Barron's
#Entertainment News
April 3, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

Time Warner could return 25 percent in next year: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past the Time Warner Center near Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - Thanks to the $400 million worldwide box office haul of ”Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and an expansive slate of nine more superhero movies from DC Entertainment, Time Warner could return 25 percent in the next year, Barron’s said.

Warner Bros., which is behind the “Batman v Superman” film as well as the other coming releases, stands to benefit mightily from the film’s success as well as from its top prime-time TV series, including hits like “Gotham,” which runs on Fox, and “The Big Bang Theory” on CBS.

Warner Bros. is also ranked No. 3 in the U.S. in video games. Recent titles include “Mortal Kombat X” and “Batman: Arkham Knight.”

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
