10 months ago
Clinton thinks regulators should scrutinize AT&T-Time Warner deal: spokesman
#Technology News
October 23, 2016 / 6:55 PM / 10 months ago

Clinton thinks regulators should scrutinize AT&T-Time Warner deal: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton pauses as she speaks at a campaign event accompanied by vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine in Pittsburgh, U.S., October 22, 2016.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton thinks U.S. regulators should closely scrutinize AT&T's (T.N) acquisition of Time Warner(TWX.N), her spokesman said on Sunday.

Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon told reporters on Sunday there were "a number of questions and concerns" about the deal "but there's still a lot of information that needs to come out before any conclusions should be reached."

"But certainly she thinks regulators should scrutinize it closely," Fallon said.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
