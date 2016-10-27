Clinton expresses concern about AT&T-Time Warner deal

ABOARD CLINTON CAMPAIGN PLANE (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday the proposed tie-up between AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc raised concerns that needed study.
"I think it raises questions and concerns, and they should be looked into," she told reporters on her campaign plane.
"If I'm fortunate enough to be president, I will expect the government to conduct a very thorough analysis before making a decision," she said.
