10 months ago
Clinton expresses concern about AT&T-Time Warner deal
#Technology News
October 26, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

Clinton expresses concern about AT&T-Time Warner deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD CLINTON CAMPAIGN PLANE (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday the proposed tie-up between AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc raised concerns that needed study.

"I think it raises questions and concerns, and they should be looked into," she told reporters on her campaign plane.

"If I'm fortunate enough to be president, I will expect the government to conduct a very thorough analysis before making a decision," she said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
