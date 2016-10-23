Senate committee on antitrust to 'carefully examine' AT&T-Time Warner deal

The signage for an AT&T store is seen in New York, New York October 29, 2014.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An acquisition of Time Warner Inc by AT&T Inc. could raise significant antitrust issues that the U.S. Senate committee on antitrust would carefully examine, the chairman and ranking member of the committee said Sunday.

AT&T announced on Saturday a deal to buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion, the boldest move yet by a telecommunications company to acquire content to stream over its network to attract a growing number of online viewers.