10 months ago
Senate committee on antitrust to 'carefully examine' AT&T-Time Warner deal
#Technology News
October 23, 2016 / 2:58 PM / 10 months ago

Senate committee on antitrust to 'carefully examine' AT&T-Time Warner deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The signage for an AT&T store is seen in New York, New York October 29, 2014.Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An acquisition of Time Warner Inc by AT&T Inc. could raise significant antitrust issues that the U.S. Senate committee on antitrust would carefully examine, the chairman and ranking member of the committee said Sunday.

AT&T announced on Saturday a deal to buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion, the boldest move yet by a telecommunications company to acquire content to stream over its network to attract a growing number of online viewers.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
