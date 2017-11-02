U.S., AT&T discussing conditions for Time Warner deal: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T Inc and the U.S. Department of Justice are discussing conditions the U.S. No. 2 wireless carrier needs to meet in order for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc to win government approval, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that the Justice Department was considering suing to block the deal and the two sides were not close to an agreement. on.wsj.com/2gW1l9O

The Justice Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Journal reported that the outcome could go either way. It did not say what were the sticking points in the Justice Department’s talks with the merging companies.

Shares of Time Warner were down 4.5 percent at $93.93, while AT&T’s shares were down less than 1 percent.

AT&T has previously said the deal is expected to close by the end of the year. AT&T executives have repeatedly expressed confidence that it would reach an agreement with the antitrust enforcer.

“When the DOJ reviews any transaction, it is common and expected for both sides to prepare for all possible scenarios,” AT&T said in a statement.

“For over 40 years, vertical mergers like this one have always been approved because they benefit consumers without removing any competitors from the market,” AT&T said. “While we won’t comment on our discussions with DOJ, we see no reason in the law or the facts why this transaction should be an exception.”