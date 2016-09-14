Time Warner's Turner signs deals to air 'Star Wars' movies

A woman walks past the Time Warner Center near Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK Time Warner Inc's Turner unit on Wednesday said it has signed multi-year licensing deals with Walt Disney Co and Twentieth Century Fox Inc to broadcast the "Star Wars" movie franchise on its TBS and TNT cable channels.

Turner did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

The Disney agreement includes five of the six original "Star Wars" films, as well as the network television premieres of the next three yet-to-be-released movies.

Turner obtained the rights to air the original movie, "Star Wars: A New Hope," through a separate deal with Twentieth Century Fox.

(Reporting by Anna Driver Editing by W Simon)