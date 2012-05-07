Telecom Italia to discuss future of TV unit Wednesday

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) will discuss the future of its broadcasting business later this week, the company said on Monday, as speculation mounts it could spin off or sell assets in the loss-making unit.

In a statement, Telecom Italia said a board meeting on Wednesday will look at strategic options for its majority stake in Telecom Italia Media TCM.MI.

Over the weekend, news reports said Telecom Italia would decide on the sale of its 77 percent stake in TI Media which broadcasts the channels La7 and Mtv, and which owns three multiplexes of channels.

Earlier on Monday, a senior journalist at La7 said a spin-off of TV infrastructure operations would be announced on Wednesday.

“There will be a corporate separation, there is no secret about it,” La7 news anchorman Gad Lerner said in an interview published by Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Lerner said that publishing group L‘Espresso ESPI.MI had previously looked at TI Media, adding that while it was now cooler on buying TI Media’s editorial operations it might join investors in a separate infrastructure company.

“There are no talks for La7,” a L‘Espresso spokesman said on Monday.

TI Media has a market capitalization of about 210 million euros ($275.40 million) and net debt of almost 139 million euros.

A source close to the matter said the idea of L‘Espresso taking part in a multiplex-holding infrastructure company was possible but that it was still premature.

A second source familiar with the situation said Tunisian media businessman Tarak Ben Ammar was very interested while Qatar had expressed an interest.

Cairo Communications, which sells advertising for TI Media’s channels, was also in the picture, the source said, adding that top investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), a shareholder of Telecom Italia, was pushing hard for a sale of the unit.

Tarak Ben Ammar and Cairo Communications (CAI.MI) could not be reached for a comment. In the past, Cairo has denied any interest.

Shares in TI Media ended the day up 22 percent.