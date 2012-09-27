Clessidra offer for TI Media below 450 million euros: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Clessidra’s non-binding offer for broadcaster Telecom Italia Media is worth less than 450 million euros ($578 million), two sources close to the situation said on Thursday.

Italy’s biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia put TI Media up for sale in May to help reduce its 30 billion euros of net debt, following a dividend cut earlier this year.

Telecom Italia’s board met on Thursday for an update on the sale of its 77-percent-controlled TV unit and on the possible spin-off of its fixed-line network, press reports said.

TI Media has a market capitalization of about 280 million euros and net debt of 200 million euros. Reports in Italian newspapers have said Clessidra’s offer was worth between 380 million and 450 million euros.

Board members declined to comment to reporters on their way out from the four-hour meeting in Milan.

Hutchison Whampoa unit H3G and Discovery have presented non-binding offers by a deadline on Monday, one of the two sources said, confirming press reports.