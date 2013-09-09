FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Inc in talks to buy American Express magazines: report
September 9, 2013 / 9:30 PM / in 4 years

Time Inc in talks to buy American Express magazines: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Time Inc, the magazine publisher that is preparing to spin out from its parent company Time Warner Inc, is in talks to acquire American Express’ titles such as Food & Wine, according to a report in the New York Times.

Time Inc publishes People and Sports Illustrated and has worked with American Express in a management agreement on back office functions like circulation for 20 years.

A spokeswoman for Time Inc declined to comment.

American Express magazines also include Travel & Leisure and the luxury title for its card holders, Departures.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Carol Bishopric

