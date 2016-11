Edgar Bronfman, Canadian billionaire and CEO of Warner Music Group, arrives at Paris criminal court June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Time Inc (TIME.N), the publisher of People and Fortune magazines, has rejected a takeover bid from billionaire investor Edgar Bronfman Jr., the New York Post reported on Monday.

Bronfman Jr. offered $18 per share, the Post reported, valuing Time Inc at $1.78 billion.

The company's shares were up 5.1 percent at $14.50 in premarket trading.

New York-based Time Inc could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)