Warner Bros in talks with Dutch production firm Eyeworks: media
January 7, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Warner Bros in talks with Dutch production firm Eyeworks: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Time Warner’s Warner Bros division is in talks to buy Dutch television production company Eyeworks, Dutch media reported on Tuesday, giving no details of the value of the deal or sources.

Eyeworks produces and distributes entertainment programs in 16 countries for more than 100 television channels, its website says, and has 1,500 staff. The bulk of its operations are in Europe but it is also active in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, the United States, New Zealand and Australia.

Its most successful international titles include Test The Nation, Who Wants to Marry my Son?, Beat The Blondes, Reality Queens of the Jungle and I Know What You Did Last Friday.

Eyeworks declined to comment on the media reports. Warner Bros was not immediately reachable for comment.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb and David Goodman

