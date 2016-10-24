FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner CEO Bewkes could get $32 million from AT&T merger
October 24, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 10 months ago

Time Warner CEO Bewkes could get $32 million from AT&T merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jeff Bewkes, Chairman and CEO of Time Warner, smiles during an interview at the Newseum in Washington October 2, 2009.Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Time Warner Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes could walk away with a $32 million payout if the media company completes its $85 billion merger with AT&T Inc.

According a regulatory filing by Time Warner on Monday, Bewkes could receive grants worth twice his annual long-term incentives under terms of the deal. (bit.ly/2f97AZ9)

A filing in April showed Bewkes' long-term annual target incentive package was worth $16 million. (bit.ly/2eDQEaE)

Bewkes has not yet received any restricted stock units or a retention award in relation to the AT&T deal, Time Warner said on Monday.

Time Warner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
