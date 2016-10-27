U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on AT&T-Time Warner deal on December 7

Signage for an AT&T store is seen in New York October 29, 2014.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee will hold a hearing on Dec. 7 on the proposed merger of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N), and the companies' chief executives will testify, the committee said in a statement.

"The hearing will examine the impact of the proposed transaction on consumers, including the implications for competition and innovation in the creation and distribution of video content," the statement said.