Warner Bros. elevates three executives in TV unit revamp

Warner Bros. Television President Peter Roth arrives at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 21st annual Hall of Fame Gala in Beverly Hills March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros. studio on Wednesday promoted three executives in its television unit as part of changes to address the growing importance of digital entertainment platforms for Hollywood content.

Peter Roth, Craig Hunegs and Jeffrey Schlesinger will run the Warner Bros. television businesses, the company said in a statement announcing a realignment of its TV and home entertainment businesses. The studio’s current TV hits include CBS comedies “The Big Bang Theory” and “2 Broke Girls.”

Bruce Rosenblum, who had served as president of Warner Bros. Television, has decided to leave the company, according to an internal email provided to Reuters. Rosenblum had been in the running to lead the Warner Bros. film and TV divisions, a job that went to Kevin Tsujihara in January.