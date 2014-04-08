FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time Inc to raise $1.4 billion of debt
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Time Inc to raise $1.4 billion of debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Time Warner Inc said its soon-to-be-divested magazine unit Time Inc plans to raise $1.4 billion of debt.

Time Inc, which publishes titles such as Time, Fortune and People, said it would offer unsecured senior notes and enter into a secured term-loan facility.

Last year, Time Warner said it would spin off Time Inc, ending weeks of merger negotiations with Meredith Corp.

Time intends to use the proceeds to fund the acquisition of Time Inc’s U.K. publishing business, which is currently a unit of Time Warner, and pay a special cash dividend to its parent.

Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.