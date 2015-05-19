FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Altice looking at acquiring Time Warner Cable - source
#Business News
May 19, 2015 / 11:09 PM / 2 years ago

Exclusive: Altice looking at acquiring Time Warner Cable - source

Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

A Time Warner Cable office is pictured in San Diego, California October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French telecom group Altice SA ATCE.AS is looking at acquiring Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N and has held talks with the U.S.-based company about a potential deal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Since its merger with Comcast fell apart last month, Time Warner Cable has also being circled by small rival Charter Communications.

Altice is also looking at privately held Suddenlink, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday.

Time Warner Cable declined to comment while Altice could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Lisa Shumaker

