FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time Warner Cable CEO Britt says he has cancer
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 29, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

Time Warner Cable CEO Britt says he has cancer

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

Chairman and CEO of Time Warner Cable Glenn Britt gestures during a panel session at The Cable Show in Boston, Massachusetts May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - Time Warner Cable TWC.N Chief Executive Glenn Britt disclosed to employees on Tuesday that he is undergoing treatment for cancer but said he will continue working until his retirement at the end of the year.

Britt, who has been CEO since 2001, said in a memo to employees that he beat melanoma five years ago but that the cancer has returned. He said doctors discovered it when they ran tests for a problem he was having with his voice over the summer.

The company had previously announced in July that Chief Operating Officer Rob Marcus, 48, would become CEO and join the company’s board of directors as chairman starting January 1.

Britt’s health will not affect that transition plan.

“I am thankful that the transition to Rob was planned early, and was well underway before I got sick. The transition has been seamless so far and is nearly complete,” Britt said.

Britt added that he feels “good and am optimistic about my prognosis. I have no intention of letting this cancer slow me down.”

Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.