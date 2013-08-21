FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner Cable offers free Tennis Channel in CBS blackout areas
#Media Industry News
August 21, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

Time Warner Cable offers free Tennis Channel in CBS blackout areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Time Warner Cable office is shown in Carlsbad, California November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc said on Wednesday it will offer a free preview of the Tennis Channel during the U.S. Open tournament to its customers affected by a blackout of broadcaster CBS.

Subscribers in the affected markets with digital set-top boxes can watch the Tennis Channel for free between August 26 and September 9, when the cable network will run close to 240 hours of U.S. Open coverage, Time Warner Cable said in a statement. Customers also have access to many live US Open matches on the CBS Sports Network and ESPN2, the cable operator said.

But live TV coverage of the tournament’s men’s and women’s finals will appear exclusively on CBS. “The only way to watch CBS’s coverage of the U.S. Open on television is on CBS,” the network said in a statement.

CBS went dark on August 2 for an estimated 3.5 million Time Warner Cable customers in major markets including New York and Los Angeles after the two companies failed to reach an agreement on distribution terms.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

