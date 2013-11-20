FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner Cable says to put investors first in any deal
November 20, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Time Warner Cable says to put investors first in any deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Time Warner Cable office is shown in Carlsbad, California November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable finance officer Arthur Minson, asked about a possible takeover approach from rival Charter Communications, said it would put the needs of its shareholders above anything else.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona, Minson declined to comment on speculation and rumor but when questioned whether there would be a logic to the deal, he said his main concern would be whether it would add value to his investors.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Charter Communications was weighing a bid for Time Warner Cable before the year-end.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey

