Time Warner Cable's quarterly profit rises 5 percent
January 30, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Time Warner Cable's quarterly profit rises 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable operator, posted a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit as its residential subscriber trends improved through the quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $540 million, or $1.89 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $513 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $5.58 billion. The company said it lost 217,000 residential video customers in the quarter.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

