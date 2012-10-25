Timken lowers full-year forecast after weak results

(Reuters) - Diversified manufacturer Timken Co (TKR.N) posted a lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year forecast for the second time this year due to weakness in its auto and energy markets.

“As the quarter unfolded, the fragile global economy and declining market sector demand began to impact our business,” Chief Executive James Griffith said in a statement.

Timken’s third-quarter sales fell 14 percent to $1.14 billion.

“End users are increasingly cautious, which translates into inventory adjustments and decreased short-term opportunity,” Griffith said.

The CEO said the company, which makes industrial bearings, steel, aircraft parts and power transmission products, was already cutting production to keep it in line with the lower demand.

Sales at the mobile industries segment, which makes bearings and other equipment for cars and trucks, fell 10 percent in the third quarter.

Timken’s steel business, which makes more than 450 grades of carbon and alloy steel, too saw a revenue decline of 25 percent due to weakness in industrial and energy markets.

Kennametal Inc (KMT.N), Timken’s industrial machinery rival, on Wednesday posted a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin and cut its outlook for the full year, citing a slowing economy.

Steelmakers such as AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS.N) and Nucor Inc (NUE.N) have also reported weak results due to falling steel prices.

Timken expects 2012 sales to decline 3 to 5 percent, down from its earlier outlook for a small growth.

It forecast earnings of $4.75 to $4.95 per share, lower than its earlier outlook of $5 to $5.30 per share.

Net income fell to $80.9 million, or 83 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $111.0 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Timken’s shares, which have fallen nearly 40 percent since touching a year-high in April, closed at $36.61 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.