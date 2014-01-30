FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Timken profit slumps due to lower demand for mining equipment
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 30, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Timken profit slumps due to lower demand for mining equipment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Timken Co (TKR.N), which makes specialty steel and ball bearings, reported a 30 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak demand from the mining industry.

Mining companies, facing investor backlash over unpopular takeovers and budget overruns and suffering from falling metal prices, have slashed spending on new equipment and have even begun to cannibalize components from old mining equipment.

Canton, Ohio-based Timken joins heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and toolmaker Kennametal Inc (KMT.N) in citing weakness in the mining sector as a drag on profit.

Kennametal cut its organic sales growth estimate to 2-4 percent from 4-6 percent due to weak conditions in underground mining in the United States and China.

Timken’s net income fell to $52.6 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31 from $75.3 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents a share. Analysts expected the company to earn 73 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $1.06 billion.

Timken said it expects 2014 earnings of between $3.50 a share and $3.80 per share, excluding items.

The company earned $3.09 per share in 2013, excluding items.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.