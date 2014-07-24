Another Indonesian puzzle for the tin market: Andy Home

Workers make a final check on refined tin before shipment in a warehouse owned by a private company in Pangkalpinang of Indonesia's Bangka Belitung province January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Sadmoko

LONDON (Reuters) - Tin is still a market suffering from a structural supply shortfall. Existing producers are struggling to get much more out of their mines and a host of potential new projects are struggling to attract investment.

Even with one of the least exciting demand profiles among the base metals, “there is a high probability of a tin shortage within the next five years”, industry association ITRI says.

The title of ITRI’s latest report, “Managing the next tin crisis”, pretty much says it all. ITRI is forecasting a cumulative supply shortfall to 2018 greater than world visible stocks at the start of this year.

And yet, once again, evidence of physical shortage is surprisingly scarce. Registered tin stocks on the London Metal Exchange (LME) have risen by 2,185 metric tons (2408.6 tons), or 23 percent, so far this year to stand at a current 11,845 metric tons.

And that despite a choke-hold on shipments by Indonesia, the world’s largest exporter.

What’s more, Indonesia may be about to spring another surprise on the world market. And, unusually for Indonesia, this one may be a bearish surprise.

INDONESIAN EXPORTS

Indonesia is grabbing the metals headlines this year after implementing a ban on exports of unprocessed mineral in January. Nickel, copper and bauxite markets have all been affected.

But the country’s resource nationalism has traveled much further when it comes to tin.

Unprocessed exports ended long ago and as of last September, what’s shipped overseas must conform to minimum purity standards and be traded on the local Indonesian Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX), which operates a thinly-disguised “floor price” policy to ensure maximum revenue for domestic tin producers.

Until a couple of months ago this translated into a much-reduced flow of tin onto the world market.

In the eight-months after the new rules were implemented total exports were 45,300 metric tons. Prior to September 2013 shipments over any eight-month period tended to fall into a 60,000-70,000-metric ton range.

The impact of Indonesian policy was plain to see on the LME in the form of sustained periods of spread tightness, most recently in the second quarter.

But something changed in May. Official figures showed Indonesian exports booming to over 12,000 tonnes both that month and in June.

INDONESIAN “EXPORTS”

The question now hanging over the tin market is whether all that metal actually left the country or is now accumulating at Indonesian ports.

The requirement that any tin ingot be traded on the ICDX before export has meant a close correlation between exchange trading volumes and exports.

Between September 2013 and April 2014, for example, ingot exports totaled 34,872 metric tons and ICDX volumes totaled 34,820 metric tons.

That relationship has since broken down.

Cumulative ICDX volumes over May and June were 9,805 metric tons, according to Thomson Reuters data, while ingot exports were 22,792 metric tons.

Either there has been an unlikely mass breach of the new rules by the country’s tin producers, or something else is going on.

ITRI itself suggests a possible answer in a comment on its website. It notes the government uses two survey companies to check compliance with its export rules. Tin for export undergoes a two-phase supervision process, the first to control quality and sourcing prior to hitting the ICDX market and the second to check the sealing of containers prior to actual shipment.

“It appears that the statistics released by the ministry must be based on the pre-trading checks, which in turn implies that there has been a build-up in stocks at smelters holding back from selling and hoping for a recovery in prices.”

Intertwined with price considerations was an expectation, so far unfulfilled, that the government was going to tighten the rules further by lifting minimum purity levels and extending the policy to other forms of tin such as solder. That may have encouraged local producers to pre-register such tin for export.

Either way, there is now a 13,000-metric ton gap between what has traded on the ICDX since the contracts were launched last year and the amount of ingot that has been “exported”.

TIN‘S BULL SCRIPT ON PAUSE?

That may give some idea of the level of stock sitting ready for shipment because there hasn’t been an explosion in ICDX volumes so far this month either. The 2,410 metric tons traded across all contracts through July 17 was very much in line with volumes over the previous two months.

Another clue pointing to stock build was picked up by Leon Westgate, analyst at Standard Bank London, who noted that PT Timah, the country’s largest producer, reported stocks of 4,473 metric tons at the end of June, up from 1,297 metric tons a year earlier.

If there has been a stock build, it’s a problem for the Indonesian government and the many tin market bulls looking for an upside price move after what has been a pretty lackluster performance so far this year.

Commodity price support schemes can be a double-edged sword if the “floor” price stimulates too much production. In the case of Indonesia and tin, the “floor” price is really the export price, so any such tension would logically manifest itself in rising stocks, which appears to be happening.

For the market at large, a stocks build of this scale suggests price weakness ahead.

After all, if LME stocks are anything to go by, the market doesn’t need all this extra tin. LME inventory bottomed out in February this year and had stabilized back to year-start levels by the beginning of May, before any of this Indonesian “export” surge could possibly have hit the physical market.

The accepted wisdom is that this rebuild in LME inventory reflected the movement of off-market stocks, possibly Chinese. Official Chinese trade figures suggest otherwise, but then it wouldn’t be the first time tin has seeped out of the country in forms that fall below the customs radar.

Moreover, LME tin spreads have eased significantly over the last few days. The benchmark cash-to-three-months was valued at $61 per metric ton contango at Wednesday’s close. That’s the loosest since July 2013 and implies no imminent shortage.

None of which argues against the underlying deficit dynamic argued by ITRI. But it does suggest the pause button is about to be hit on the tin market’s bull script.

ITRI itself is expecting prices “to remain range-bound into the fourth quarter of this year” before moving “sharply higher in the next three to four years.”

Patience, it seems, is going to be a virtue for tin’s bull run believers.