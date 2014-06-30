FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dating app Tinder is hit with sexual harassment suit
#Technology News
June 30, 2014 / 9:02 PM / 3 years ago

Dating app Tinder is hit with sexual harassment suit

Sarah McBride

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Former Tinder marketing Vice President Whitney Wolfe sued the dating app on Monday claiming sexual harassment and discrimination, making Tinder the latest technology company to face legal trouble over its treatment of women.

Wolfe’s lawsuit said she was publicly labeled a “whore” in front of Chief Executive Officer Sean Rad and was stripped of her co-founder title. The suit said that Rad ignored Wolfe’s complaints. IAC Inc., the media company, owns a majority stake in Los Angeles-based Tinder.

Wolfe is asking for compensatory damages, including lost pay, punitive damages and restitution. The lawsuit was filed in Superior Court of the State of California, Los Angeles.

Tinder and IAC did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
