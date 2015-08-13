FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tinder says founder Sean Rad returning as CEO
August 13, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Tinder says founder Sean Rad returning as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online dating application Tinder said on Wednesday night that it had re-appointed the app’s founder, Sean Rad, as its chief executive.

Rad returns after being replaced in March by former eBay Inc executive Chris Payne CEO.

“We mutually determined that this wasn’t going to be optimal and thought that a quick transition served everybody best,” the company statement quoted Payne as saying.

In another announcement, the company said Greg Blatt will be appointed as the executive chairman of Tinder.

Blatt also serves as chairman of The Match Group.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

