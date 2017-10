(Reuters) - TiVo Inc (TIVO.O) posted a higher quarterly revenue as the video recorder pioneer’s subscription base rose.

Net income was $59 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $24.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 27 percent to $82 million.

Subscriptions rose 44 percent in the quarter.