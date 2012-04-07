FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tishman plans San Francisco offices as techs surge
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 7, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 6 years ago

Tishman plans San Francisco offices as techs surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Growth of technology companies has spurred Tishman Speyer Properties LP to build San Francisco’s first speculative ground-up office development project since 2007.

Tishman said in a statement on Friday it bought a parcel in the South of Market district and will move immediately toward development.

In a letter to San Francisco commercial real estate brokers, Tishman Managing Director Allen Palmer said construction is expected to start in July on the 286,000-square-foot (26,500-sq-meter) building. Palmer said his company closed escrow on April 5th on the development site for Foundry Square III, a parking lot that was previously owned by Wilson Meany Sullivan.

The building is expected to be completed by the end of 2013 or early 2014 and the project is funded with all equity, without the need of a construction loan or pre-lease commitment, Palmer said.

Reporting By Sam Nelson; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.