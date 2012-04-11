FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Titan Machinery 4th-quarter profit rises
April 11, 2012 / 11:28 AM / 6 years ago

Titan Machinery 4th-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery Inc (TITN.O) reported a higher quarterly profit as rising farm incomes and an improving construction market spurred demand for its tractors and other agricultural products, sending its shares up 7 percent.

The company, which has benefited from soaring food prices over the last two years, expects full-year earnings of $2.55 per share to $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.1 billion.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company rose to $17.8 million, or 84 cents a share, from $10.4 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 65 percent to $607 million.

Shares of the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company rose to $29.45 in premarket trade. They had closed at $27.47 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Kartick Jagtap and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore

