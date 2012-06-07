FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Titan Machinery 1st-quarter revenue beats on strong farm demand
June 7, 2012 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

Titan Machinery 1st-quarter revenue beats on strong farm demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Farm equipment retailer Titan Machinery Inc (TITN.O) posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts’ expectations on higher costs but posted better-than-expected revenue on strong agricultural demand.

The company reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $7.5 million, or 36 cents per share, for the first quarter ended April 30, compared with $7.2 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased about 33 percent to $421.7 million.

Agricultural segment revenue was up 26 percent.

Costs rose 39 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $393.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. farmers are striving to boost productivity as they look to cash in on high food prices, driving demand for agricultural equipment such as tractors, excavators, seeders and tillers.

Titan maintained its fiscal 2013 outlook of $2.55 to $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.1 billion.

Shares of the company, which have gained 24 percent of their value in the past three months, closed at $33.31 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
