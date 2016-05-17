FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tito Jackson traces brother Michael's steps in new favela video
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 17, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Tito Jackson traces brother Michael's steps in new favela video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Some 20 years after Michael Jackson recorded his famed “They Don’t Care About Us” music video in a favela in Rio de Janeiro, his brother Tito Jackson retraced his steps in the Brazilian city to film a cameo appearance for a charity song.

“Winning by Giving”, by Brazilian artist Mart‘nália, will be released as the anthem of news and charity network My Good Planet. The project aims to bring sustainable gardens, clean water and communal safe places to disadvantaged, urban areas in Brazil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.