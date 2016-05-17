Tito Jackson traces brother Michael's steps in new favela video

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Some 20 years after Michael Jackson recorded his famed “They Don’t Care About Us” music video in a favela in Rio de Janeiro, his brother Tito Jackson retraced his steps in the Brazilian city to film a cameo appearance for a charity song.

“Winning by Giving”, by Brazilian artist Mart‘nália, will be released as the anthem of news and charity network My Good Planet. The project aims to bring sustainable gardens, clean water and communal safe places to disadvantaged, urban areas in Brazil.