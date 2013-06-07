FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorola says settlement reached with TiVo over patent row
June 7, 2013 / 4:36 AM / in 4 years

Motorola says settlement reached with TiVo over patent row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A screen shows Internet services available through an broadband-connected TiVo digital video recorder at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2006. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Google Inc’s Motorola Mobility said on Thursday it has reached an out-of-court settlement with video recorder pioneer TiVo Inc that could avert a trial to resolve their patent dispute.

Motorola accused TiVo of infringing its patents for digital video recorders in February 2011 and TiVo filed a counterclaim in March last year.

The patent trial was scheduled to begin on Monday.

“We are pleased that all parties involved have reached an agreement to resolve pending litigation,” Motorola spokesman William Moss said.

He did not disclose the terms of the settlement.

TiVo could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

TiVo has turned to litigation to generate revenue from licensing fees as it struggles to fight competition from low-cost rivals.

It settled a patent litigation with Verizon Communications Inc for $250.4 million in September last year.

The case is in re Motorola Mobility Inc et al vs. TiVo Inc, case number 11-00053, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Stephen Coates

